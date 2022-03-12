Sickle Cell 5K walk/run postponed due to weather

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The 6th annual Sickle Cell 5K walk/run in New Bern has been rescheduled due to weather.

The Neuse Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition says the event has been postponed until next weekend on March 19th.

Event organizers say the walk/run will be both in-person and virtual.

The 5k starts at 9:00 a.m. at Union Point Park.

Sign up here.

