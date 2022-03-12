Advertisement

Rising gas prices alarm Eastern Carolina farmers

By Deric Rush
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Rising gas prices have impacted just about every industry including agriculture.

Farmers in Duplin County say they have seen bulk fuel shipment prices increase from as low as 83 cents per gallon a year ago to as much as $4 per gallon now.

“We’re at a loss right now as to what to do on the farm as I’ve ever been. I’ve been farming 42 years,” Anthony Smith, owner of A.C. Smith farms near Pink Hill said.

Dark Branch Farms Operater Adam Grady told WITN filling up this tractor took $50 3 weeks ago, but this week it cost $100 dollars.

Fertilizer prices have also increased according to Smith.

“Just for instance last year... wheat fertilizer - and I’ve got the same acres this year - last year was $26,000. This year was $106,000,” Smith said.

Dark Branch Farms says its current price estimates for liquid nitrogen are almost 200% higher than they were in March 2021.

Backed into a corner as prices climb and the moderate drought still lingers in the southeastern part of North Carolina, farmers say they may have to make some tough decisions soon.

“I’ve been thinking about this thing and you know, we’re either going to plant this crop and we’re going to starve to death because we’re going to go broke doing it, or we’re going to sit this crop out and y’all are going to starve to death because we didn’t,” Grady said.

