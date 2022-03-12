Police: Alleged bank robber dies in crash after police chase
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say they’ll share more information about a police chase of a suspected bank robber that ended with the suspect dying in a car crash.
A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Nash County.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the crash occurred on Friday night on I-95 near Nashville.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that the man was suspected of several bank robberies in South Carolina.
A statement on Saturday referred to him as an “alleged two-state bank robbery suspect.”
Authorities have not identified the suspect or the banks that the man allegedly robbed.
