Police: Alleged bank robber dies in crash after police chase

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say they’ll share more information about a police chase of a suspected bank robber that ended with the suspect dying in a car crash.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Nash County.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the crash occurred on Friday night on I-95 near Nashville.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that the man was suspected of several bank robberies in South Carolina.

A statement on Saturday referred to him as an “alleged two-state bank robbery suspect.”

Authorities have not identified the suspect or the banks that the man allegedly robbed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.