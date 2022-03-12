Advertisement

Police: 2 people in stable condition after stabbing at MoMA

Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Authorities said the two individuals were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital after the stabbing on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident, and further details weren’t immediately available.

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum evacuated patrons Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive sends two to hospital
Deputy Aaron Edwards
Washington County deputy seen in arrest video fired; SBI now investigating
East Carolina coach Joe Dooley (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
ECU fires men’s head basketball coach
This is one of three bridges where the contractor is in default.
DOT says contractor defaults on three Eastern Carolina bridge projects

Latest News

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
The US sends more aid to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to inch closer to Ukraine's capital...
Russian strikes intensify around Ukraine's capitol
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast
Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he favors bringing in outside management and...
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized