Officials say Tiffani Hatcher has been found

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) -A woman from Newport has been found after she was first reported missing over a week ago.

According to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old, Tiffani Hatcher was last seen on March 4th around Old Airport Road.

Officials say she voluntarily left her residence with overnight bags in a white Chevrolet Tahoe last Friday.

The alert was cancelled Sunday morning.

