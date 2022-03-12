LCPS All-County Chorus concert happening on Saturday

LENIOR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Public Schools All-County Chorus is set to begin on Saturday.

250 elementary, middle and high school students will perform starting at 1 p.m. at the Kinston-Lenior County Performing Arts Center on the campus of Kinston High School.

The concert is the first All-county event since the Covid-19 pandemic has begun.

