Advertisement

Hornets hit 22 threes in win over Pelicans, Kinston’s Ingram sits out with Hamstring injury

Charlotte 142, New Orleans 120
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Miles Bridges had 27 points and nine assists, Terry Rozier highlighted his 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets put on a shooting exhibition to beat the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans 142-120.

LaMelo Ball had 17 points, nine assists and three steals for Charlotte, which hit 22 3s and shot 59.8% overall while sending New Orleans to its fourth-straight loss.

Pelicans 2021 first-round draft pick Trey Murphy III hit seven 3s and scored a career-best 32 points.

The Pelicans entered the game missing their top two scorers because of forward Kinston’s Brandon Ingram’s strained right hamstring and CJ McCollum’s placement in NBA health and safety protocols.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Aaron Edwards
Washington County deputy seen in arrest video fired; SBI now investigating
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive sends two to hospital
East Carolina coach Joe Dooley (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
ECU fires men’s head basketball coach
This is one of three bridges where the contractor is in default.
DOT says contractor defaults on three Eastern Carolina bridge projects
Lori Allen & Blake Parrish
Pair nabbed in West Virginia for Edgecombe County murder

Latest News

ECU softball claims pair of home games to get back to 500
ECU softball claims pair of home games to get back to 500
ECU earns solid series opening victory over St. Mary’s College
ECU earns solid series opening victory over St. Mary’s College
ECU beat St. Mary's College 7-2 Friday in Greenville
ECU earns solid series opening victory over St. Mary’s College
ECU softball tops Rider, Bryant
ECU softball claims pair of home games to get back to 500