Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds possible this morning

A line of storms is likely as a cold front blows through from west to east
Level 3 risk of severe storms Saturday
Level 3 risk of severe storms Saturday(WITN)
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Keep aware of rapidly changing weather conditions this Saturday morning as a strong cold front blows through Eastern North Carolina. The risk for gusty winds, brief heavy rains, and isolated tornadoes will be with us through midday. Winds will be strongest from the southwest and west. Once the front passes, winds will not be as strong and become more northwesterly with temperatures dropping quickly. A freeze is expected late Saturday night.

The squall line of storms will move in from the west this morning. Wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph are likely and some storms may produce briefly higher gusts. An isolated tornado is possible as well. The most intense portion of the storm will last only 15 to 30 minutes, but windy weather will persist after the worst blows through. Storms should clear the coast by midday or early afternoon.

Stay weather aware with the WITN Weather App on your phone. You can receive weather Watches and Warnings as well as see the First Alert Radar. Join Meteorologist Phillip WIlliams on WITN for the latest on the strong cold front blowing through the region.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Aaron Edwards
Washington County deputy seen in arrest video fired; SBI now investigating
Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
Four-vehicle crash on Greenville’s South Memorial Drive sends two to hospital
East Carolina coach Joe Dooley (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
ECU fires men’s head basketball coach
This is one of three bridges where the contractor is in default.
DOT says contractor defaults on three Eastern Carolina bridge projects
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains

Latest News

Greenville worshippers pray for Ukraine
Candles lit in prayer for war-torn Ukraine
2 years into pandemic, world takes cautious steps forward
2 years into pandemic, world takes cautious steps forward
Candles lit in prayer for war-torn Ukraine
Candles lit in prayer for war-torn Ukraine
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Storms with gusty winds forecast Saturday morning