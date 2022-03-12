First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds possible this morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Keep aware of rapidly changing weather conditions this Saturday morning as a strong cold front blows through Eastern North Carolina. The risk for gusty winds, brief heavy rains, and isolated tornadoes will be with us through midday. Winds will be strongest from the southwest and west. Once the front passes, winds will not be as strong and become more northwesterly with temperatures dropping quickly. A freeze is expected late Saturday night.

The squall line of storms will move in from the west this morning. Wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph are likely and some storms may produce briefly higher gusts. An isolated tornado is possible as well. The most intense portion of the storm will last only 15 to 30 minutes, but windy weather will persist after the worst blows through. Storms should clear the coast by midday or early afternoon.

