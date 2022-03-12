ENC looks back on start of COVID-19 pandemic two years later

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thinking back to where Pitt County was in 2020 when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail found himself back on the screen again on Friday, two years later monitoring the latest coronavirus numbers.

“It’s been a long two years,” Silvernail said.

However, this time, the health director notices a difference in case counts, with 1.2 cases per 1,000 people reported as of Thursday.

“We are way down,” Silvernail said, adding that sequencing in Eastern North Carolina is “essentially all Omicron now.”

“Which is a good thing,” Silvernail said. “Because we want stability in the variant, and we want a variant that, on average, is less harmful to individuals, although Omicron still does make some people very sick and it’s even killed some folks. But on average, it’s less harmful than Alpha and Delta were in COVID.”

Case numbers have also dropped in congregate living settings and among African American and Latinx communities, two groups that the health department made efforts to provide the vaccine to.

During the height of Omicron, Silvernail said they were seeing more than 12,500 tests being done in a single week.

The percentage of North Carolinians testing positive for COVID-19 may be at its lowest level since last summer, but using the term “endemic,” should be applied carefully, according to White House senior policy advisor Dr. Cameron Webb.

“I think there’s a bit of a preoccupation with this term ‘endemic,’ mostly because it has the letters ‘e, n, d,’ and it means the end of the pandemic. But the truth of the matter is it really just means that we have more predictable levels of any particular disease,” Webb said.

“What people are getting at is this notion of learning to live with the virus and navigating that. And I think the key thing here is that we have the tools now that would allow us to not just survive, but have our communities thrive in an environment where there still is some virus, understanding we’re not gonna get to zero cases.”

For Lenoir County, the past two years included three distinct surges.

“By far, each of them has gotten bigger,” Health Director Pamela Brown said. “More cases, and our Omicron surge was just almost double everything that we had done previously.”

For Martin, Tyrrell, and Washington counties, District Health Director Wes Gray said they’re at the level where they were before the Omicron variant.

Although Gray said they’d like to get to a 5% positivity rate, he praised where they are now.

“I’m really comfortable within all three of my counties where the percent positive is,” Gray said. “Statewide, it’s around 3% as of yesterday. So overall, statewide we’re very low. So if we do see any indication that it starts to tick back up, then we get more messaging out, but right now, I’m comfortable with the rate of cases in my counties.”

Bertie County, which is one of three counties in Eastern North Carolina with a less than 5% positivity rate, issued the following statement:

“ARHS is seeing a decline in cases across the region. You can see from the NC DHHS COVID Dashboard, Bertie is also seeing some of the lowest case counts since the beginning of the pandemic. While this does not reflect home tests, all metrics show positive trends. In addition, CDC’s community-level trends show Bertie County as a low transmission county.”

Albemarle Regional Health Services said in a statement that they’re optimistic that they are moving forward from the pandemic.

“In addition, both Bertie County and Bertie County Schools have adjusted their masking requirements based on these trends which is definitely a positive step,” ARHS said.

In Carteret County, Health Director Nina Oliver said although they’re in the best place they’ve been in since before the Delta surge, the pandemic isn’t over.

“Health officials have learned a lot more about the virus over the last two years and this has helped us make better decisions on fighting the virus,” Oliver said. “Early in the pandemic, local health departments were the only providers in the state where you could receive a COVID vaccine. Now, there are many providers statewide.”

Oliver said the county is seeing a “slowdown” in the number of newly confirmed cases.

“Hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 have plummeted in the last eight weeks, dropping to the lowest levels since last summer,” Oliver said.

“Case counts have followed the same trend line to the lowest counts since last summer as well. For example, over the last week, there have only been 53 new COVID cases in Carteret County. Our 14-day average positivity rate is just over 5% and dropping by the day. At one point during the surge, the positivity rate climbed above 30% and held steady for a few weeks before the recent decrease.”

There may be change across the state and nation, but more work is needed.

“Vaccine demand has really decreased,” Silvernail said. “Boosters, we are probably lagging a little bit in boosters. I think there’s a great deal of COVID fatigue in the community... and that plays a role in it.”

More than 215 million people in the U.S. have been vaccinated, and of those who are eligible for boosters, three out of five people have been boosted, according to Webb.

“It’s the minority of people who aren’t vaccinated and who aren’t boosted, and that’s really good news,” Webb said. “No matter what it is, engaging those issues with a local trusted provider... is gonna be the key. From a federal standpoint, we’ll continue to make sure vaccines are widely available.”

Webb added how the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan details how they prepare for new variants.

“It talks specifically about how we do early warning, how we’re sequencing, how we’re using all the tools to understand when there are new variants of concern,” Webb said.

The plan also details how they’d produce and deliver a new vaccine if a new variant emerges that happens to evade the immunity the current vaccines provide.

“As long as we have people who don’t have protection, whether they’re not vaccinated, or whether they have waning immunity, either way, we know that that’s gonna create opportunities for more people to be infected,” Webb said.

“The key is knowing how to adjust in those dynamics by using tests, by wearing masks when levels are higher, when community levels are higher, by being vaccinated, having your highest level of protection, or by using therapeutics if you do end up with COVID-19 to prevent hospitalization and death. We do have those tools, and it puts us in a much better position.”

