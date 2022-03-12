Advertisement

Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival cancelled due to severe weather

(WITN)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Emerald Isle and the Emerald Isle Business Association has canceled the 30th annual Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival due to weather.

The festival was scheduled for Saturday and festival organizers are working to reschedule a later date.

Sponsors, vendors and volunteers will be contacted by organizers.

