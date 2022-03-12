Advertisement

ECU earns solid series opening victory over St. Mary’s College

ECU 7, St. Mary’s 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball used a four run third inning and great pitching to take down St. Mary’s 7-2 in their series opener on Friday in Greenville.

The Pirates got a quality start from Jake Kuchmaner who went 6 innings, allowing just 2 runs on 6 hits in his first victory of the season. Garrett Saylor pitched the rest to get his first save. He allowed no runs and just one hit.

Ryder Giles got the offense started with a solo home run. Lane Hoover drove in two runs and scored once. Alec Makarewicz also homered in the game. Both Hoover and Makarewicz scored in the big third inning.

The Pirates improve to 8-6. The two teams meet twice more this weekend. They play Saturday at 4 PM and Sunday at 1 PM.

