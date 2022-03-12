Duke takes down Miami to reach the ACC Tournament final

NEW YORK (AP) - Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke held off Miami with free throws in the final minute as the Blue Devils and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship with a 80-76 victory.

Top-seeded Duke will face the winner of the second semifinal between third-seeded North Carolina and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech in Saturday night’s championship at Barclays Center.

AJ Griffin scored 21 points, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal Coach K’s 22nd appearance in the ACC title game.

Krzyzewski has won a conference record 15 ACC championships.

Kameron McGusty scored 24 points to lead the Hurricanes.

