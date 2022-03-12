Crews responding to power outages in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Crews are responding to a few power outages across New Bern Saturday morning.

According to the City of New Bern’s Department of Public Utilities, crews are on site replacing a fuse in the Rock Creek Road area which is effecting around 89 customers.

Additionally, crews have been dispatched to the Brice’s Creek area, Neuse Boulevard and Chattawka lane areas responding to outages.

