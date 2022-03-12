Church hosts free yard sale Saturday

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) -One church here in the east is holding a free yard sale Saturday inside their fellowship hall.

Event organizers say they have been collecting clothing, kitchenware, houseware, and more for the yard sale. Every item is free of charge.

They moved the event inside the fellowship hall due to Saturday’s rain.

It will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 416 Rd Street Columbia, N.C. 27925

