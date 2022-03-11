Two Greene Central players commit to join Guilford College football program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greene Central football celebrating two of their players signing agreements to join the same college program.

Both Zy’quan Williams and Josh Hussey are heading to division-III Guilford College, in Greensboro, to continue their academic and athletic careers. Both earned academic scholarship money. Both are excited to play 4 more years of ball.

“I just hate not playing football man. I’m ready to get back out there and just work hard and be better than the next person,” says Williams, ”I felt like I was wanted. The coaches, He wanted me there that was really just like what I wanted to focus on.”

“I liked everything out there. The teacher ratios, the teachers, coaches, it just it fits me,” says Hussey, “It’s just a great feeling to commit to the school i wanted to play for.”

