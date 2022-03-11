State Supreme Court says domestic violence protections must apply for LGBTQ+ couples

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a ruling that people in same-sex dating relationships cannot be excluded from domestic violence protections.

A Court of Appeals decision established the ruling first before the case went to the state Supreme Court.

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina says the opinion in M.E. v T.J. was issued after the defendant appealed the December 2020 Court of Appeals decision holding it was unconstitutional to exclude LGBTQ+ couples from domestic violence protections.

The ACLU of North Carolina says it and attorney Amily McCool of the Scharff Law Firm represent M.E., a domestic violence survivor who was denied a protective order because the person who was physically and verbally threatening her also was a woman.

The ACLU says North Carolina was the last state in the country to deny certain domestic violence protections to people in same-sex dating relationships.

“No matter where we come from or who we love, we should all be able to agree that everyone deserves to have protections from domestic violence,” M.E. said. “I appreciate the state Supreme Court being clear that no one who is a victim of domestic violence will be denied their right to have protection.”

The ACLU says that according to the North Carolina Department of Justice, more than 157,000 North Carolinians were survivors of domestic violence in 2014.

The nonprofit organization adds that people in same-sex relationships are just as likely to be survivors of domestic violence as people in opposite-sex relationships.

The state Supreme Court opinion can be seen here.

