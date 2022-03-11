Advertisement

State COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to near eight-month low

North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations
North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to a near eight-month low, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data.

NCDHHS data shows as of Wednesday, 1,012 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have not dropped that low since July 25th when 956 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Daily cases of COVID-19 add up to 1,783 as of Thursday, down from 1,833 the day before.

