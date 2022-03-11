Advertisement

Sheriff’s office remembers deputy killed in line of duty 4 years ago

Deputy David Manning
Deputy David Manning(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one of their own who was killed in the line of duty four years ago Friday.

Deputy David Manning was killed in a crash on Highway 111 between Tarboro and Pinetops in March of 2018. Officials say Manning was trying to pull over a driver he suspected of drunk driving when he was thrown from his patrol car after hitting a pick up truck head on.

The driver who Manning was attempting to pull over ended up crashing their car into a ditch. The driver ran away, but was later charged with leaving the scene of an accident, hit and run and DWI. The bartender and bar owner the driver was drinking at were also charged in relation to the crash.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said,

Manning was 24 years old and served with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office for four months.

