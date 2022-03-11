Advertisement

Saving Graces: Fireball

Fireball
Fireball(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a sweet, affectionate boy, look no further than Fireball!

Fireball is a 5-6 months and gets his name from his orange fur. Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines says he is playful and gets along great with other dogs and cats. They believe his best pal, PJ, would be a great companion for him.

The adoption fee is $94 in cash and a good vet reference in required. Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

Saving Graces is accepting applications online and meeting potential adopters by appointment.

