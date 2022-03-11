Prayer vigil for Ukraine held in Greenville tonight
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church in Greenville is hosting a prayer vigil Friday for the victims of violence in Ukraine.
The vigil will be at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church on Elm Street.
Clergy from a variety of faith groups in Greenville will be praying 7 focused prayers for the people and events surrounding the war on Ukraine.
The church says Mayor PJ Connelly will be speaking at the event.
