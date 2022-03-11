Advertisement

Pair nabbed in West Virginia for Edgecombe County murder

Lori Allen & Blake Parrish
Lori Allen & Blake Parrish(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested this morning in West Virginia for a weekend murder that happened in Edgecombe County.

Deputies say Blake Parrish, 36, of Lucama, and Lori Allen, 33, of Zebulon, were being tracked by detectives and caught by the Charleston, West Virginia police.

Danny Alderman was killed at his home on Saturday. Deputies said Parrish and Allen stole the victim’s vehicle and left the state.

Parrish and Allen are being held in West Virginia, awaiting extradition to be brought back to North Carolina to face murder charges.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The train fire was noticed this morning.
Abandoned Ringling Bros. circus train on fire in Nash County
Congressman Cawthorn calls Ukranian president a ‘thug’
Nash County deputies say 5.6 pounds of cocaine was found inside a car during a traffic stop.
DEPUTIES: 5.6 lbs of cocaine, $19k found in car during traffic stop
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Greenville City Council on Monday is expected to approve terminating a development agreement...
Plans for hotel at Greenville’s old Imperial Tobacco site appear dead

Latest News

This is one of three bridges where the contractor is in default.
DOT says contractor defaults on three Eastern Carolina bridge projects
Deputy David Manning
Sheriff’s office remembers deputy killed in line of duty 4 years ago
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for three dogs they say were stolen from a home.
Deputies looking for three dogs stolen from Pitt County home
Prayer vigil for Ukraine held in Greenville tonight