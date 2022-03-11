Pair nabbed in West Virginia for Edgecombe County murder

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested this morning in West Virginia for a weekend murder that happened in Edgecombe County.

Deputies say Blake Parrish, 36, of Lucama, and Lori Allen, 33, of Zebulon, were being tracked by detectives and caught by the Charleston, West Virginia police.

Danny Alderman was killed at his home on Saturday. Deputies said Parrish and Allen stole the victim’s vehicle and left the state.

Parrish and Allen are being held in West Virginia, awaiting extradition to be brought back to North Carolina to face murder charges.

