Onslow County couple busted on drug trafficking charges

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County couple has been arrested on several drug trafficking charges.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Dennis, 43, and Lisa Michael, 40, both of Jacksonville, were jailed Thursday. Here is how they were charged:

Michael Dennis:

Trafficking meth by possession

Trafficking meth by transport

Two counts of trafficking meth by manufacture

Two counts of trafficking meth by possession

Three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth

Two counts of manufacturing meth

Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia for marijuana

Manufacturing alprazolam

Two counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver mushrooms

Manufacturing mushrooms

Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver aprazolam

Lisa Michael:

Trafficking meth by possession

Trafficking meth by transport

Trafficking meth by manufacture

Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth

Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Conspiring to traffic meth

Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver alprazolam

Possession of drug paraphernalia, not for marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia, for marijuana

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to serve drug trafficking warrants on Dennis Thursday in a case the SBI was also involved with. While searching for Dennis, they pulled Michael over and noticed a smell of marijuana coming from her vehicle.

Deputies say they brought out their K9 Bonito and a search of the vehicle found more than ten and a half ounces of crystal meth, more than a half-ounce of marijuana, a meth pipe, 107.5 alprazolam pills, and $15,215 in cash.

K9 Bonito sniffed out crystal meth, pot, pills, and more than $15,000 in cash from a stopped vehicle on Thursday. (Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says Jacksonville Police Department officers found Dennis a little while later at the Candle Wood Motel. They say Dennis had nearly a quarter ounce of marijuana on him, as well as small quantities of meth, broken pills, and $2,081 in cash.

Deputies say Dennis is on probation for previous drug charges and violated that probation in February of 2022.

Dennis is jailed on a $2 million secured bond. Michael is jailed on a $105,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.