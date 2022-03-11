Advertisement

Onslow County couple busted on drug trafficking charges

Michael Dennis and Lisa Michael
Michael Dennis and Lisa Michael(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County couple has been arrested on several drug trafficking charges.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Dennis, 43, and Lisa Michael, 40, both of Jacksonville, were jailed Thursday. Here is how they were charged:

Michael Dennis:

  • Trafficking meth by possession
  • Trafficking meth by transport
  • Two counts of trafficking meth by manufacture
  • Two counts of trafficking meth by possession
  • Three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth
  • Two counts of manufacturing meth
  • Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia for marijuana
  • Manufacturing alprazolam
  • Two counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
  • Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver mushrooms
  • Manufacturing mushrooms
  • Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver aprazolam

Lisa Michael:

  • Trafficking meth by possession
  • Trafficking meth by transport
  • Trafficking meth by manufacture
  • Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth
  • Maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
  • Conspiring to traffic meth
  • Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver alprazolam
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia, not for marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia, for marijuana

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to serve drug trafficking warrants on Dennis Thursday in a case the SBI was also involved with. While searching for Dennis, they pulled Michael over and noticed a smell of marijuana coming from her vehicle.

Deputies say they brought out their K9 Bonito and a search of the vehicle found more than ten and a half ounces of crystal meth, more than a half-ounce of marijuana, a meth pipe, 107.5 alprazolam pills, and $15,215 in cash.

K9 Bonito sniffed out crystal meth, pot, pills, and more than $15,000 in cash from a stopped...
K9 Bonito sniffed out crystal meth, pot, pills, and more than $15,000 in cash from a stopped vehicle on Thursday.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says Jacksonville Police Department officers found Dennis a little while later at the Candle Wood Motel. They say Dennis had nearly a quarter ounce of marijuana on him, as well as small quantities of meth, broken pills, and $2,081 in cash.

Deputies say Dennis is on probation for previous drug charges and violated that probation in February of 2022.

Dennis is jailed on a $2 million secured bond. Michael is jailed on a $105,000 secured bond.

