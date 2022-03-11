LCPS All-County Chorus practices ahead of Saturday concert

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Public Schools All-County Chorus practiced Friday ahead of its concert on Saturday.

About 250 students from all across Lenoir County came together at the Kinston Lenoir County Performing Arts Center to prepare for the big performance.

The concert is taking place at the center at 1 p.m. and it is free for the public.

Organizers and students say they are excited to be back in person, holding events, and getting back to a normal life.

“We could not be more excited to be here,” Amy Jones, Lenoir County Public Schools career and technical education director said. “When the children started up on the first song, it was pretty emotional to hear all those beautiful voices on stage together again.”

The students performing are elated about the opportunity too.

“I’m definitely excited because it’s been quite a while,” Abigail Hull, an LCPS sophomore said. “During the first few songs, it was great to see everyone back on stage again and having a good time.”

The concert was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

