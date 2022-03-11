Advertisement

Four-vehicle crash closes Greenville’s South Memorial Drive

Police said the driver of this car was seriously injured.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A major highway remains shut down after a four-vehicle crash this afternoon in Greenville.

South Memorial Drive is closed in both directions due to the accident near the Fairlane Road intersection.

Greenville police say two people were sent to Vidant Medical Center, one with serious injuries. It happened around 4:25 p.m.

Police say the man in his 30s with those serious injuries was driving southbound erratically when he clipped another southbound car. The man’s car then lost control and collided with two northbound cars.

All five lanes will remain closed as police reconstruct the accident. A police spokeswoman doesn’t know how long South Memorial Drive will be shut down.

Greenville police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

