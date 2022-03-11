ECU fires men’s head basketball coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University Athletics Director Jon Gilbert has announced men’s head basketball coach Joe Dooley was fired Friday.

ECU says Dooley put together a 101-119 record in eight overall seasons at ECU, from 1995 to 1999 and 2018 to 2022, including a 15-15 record this season.

“This evening, I informed Joe Dooley, staff, and our student-athletes we are going to move forward with a new leader of our men’s basketball program,” Gilbert said. “For the last four seasons, Joe has worked tirelessly to improve our basketball program and I thank him for his dedication and commitment since the day he was hired. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Gilbert added that the school has “the facilities and fan base to attract a top candidate.”

