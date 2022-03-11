Advertisement

Eastern Carolina food bank says inflation, higher prices impacting supplies

By Justin Lundy
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Soaring grocery prices are leading to higher demand at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Aaron Child has worked at the location off Union Street for more than a year. As of late, he says donations have decreased.

“It’s no longer a food bank. It’s just a bank,” Childs said.

Many shelves were empty inside the food bank. It is a sight that’s become a major concern for Jessica Wichard, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina vice president of communications.

“Food is costing more, gas is costing more, there are supply chain issues,” Wichard said. “We’ve also seen some changes to federal nutrition programs that just have that flow of food a little bit different than it was last year.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation rose 7.9% in February, hitting a 40-year high. And money donations don’t go as far as they used to.

“The donation change is shifting a little bit... we put more resources into purchasing food and that has an impact as well, are we expending more funds to get the same amount of food in... and that’s changed a lot in the last year,” Whichard said.

Whichard mentioned ways that people can help food banks put food back on their shelves.

“We can stretch a dollar farther than other folks can at the grocery stores, so that’s beneficial. If you are out grocery shopping and you get a couple extra things that you would have for your own family and bring those by the food bank, that’s an incredible help,” Wichard said.

Whichard also said the food bank is in need of volunteers. More information can be found here.

