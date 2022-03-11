DOT says contractor defaults on three Eastern Carolina bridge projects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A construction company has defaulted on three state bridge contracts here in Eastern Carolina, just a week after defaulting on two other projects.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says National Bridge Builders LLC, of Kernersville, has been found in breach of contract for two bridges in Edgecombe County and a third in Halifax County.

The company last week was found in default on two other bridge projects in McDowell and Stanley counties, and the DOT says it anticipates taking the same action soon on another contract with National to replace three bridges on Seven Bridges Road in Edgecombe County.

The state says the company has ceased all work on the three projects in Edgecombe and Halifax counties and has removed all equipment from the sites.

DOT says a bonding company will now select replacement contractors at no additional cost to the state.

“These situations are rare, but our contract specifications require payment and performance bonds that provide a means to complete the project when a contractor cannot finish the job, for whatever reason,” said Division 4 Construction Engineer Corey McLamb.

The DOT expects that National will be declared in default on the other Edgecombe County project as soon as next week.

Here are the three projects that are now in default:

Edgecombe County: N.C. 97 over Swift Creek north of Tarboro. The $2 million contract was awarded in March 2021 with a July 2022 deadline to reopen the road.

Edgecombe County: N.C. 122 over Town Creek north of Pinetops. The $1.7 million contract was awarded in March 2021 with a March 2022 deadline to reopen the road.

Halifax County: N.C. 561 over Conocannara Swamp southeast of Halifax. The $2.2 million contract was awarded in March 2021 with a September 2022 deadline to reopen the road.

Those bridges are between 10% and 15% completed and so far the DOT has paid National just under $1.2 million for their work.

