Deputies looking for three dogs stolen from Pitt County home
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for three puppies they say were stolen from a home earlier this week.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says three female Merle Exotic Bullies were stolen from a home in the County Home Road/ Firetower Road area either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.
If you have any information, call the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or click here. A cash reward is being offered for any tips that lead to an arrest.
