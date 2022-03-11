Advertisement

Deputies looking for three dogs stolen from Pitt County home

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for three dogs they say were stolen from a home.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for three dogs they say were stolen from a home.(The Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for three puppies they say were stolen from a home earlier this week.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says three female Merle Exotic Bullies were stolen from a home in the County Home Road/ Firetower Road area either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

CASH REWARD! ANONYMOUS! (252) 758-7777 or www.crimestopper.org

Posted by Pitt County Sheriff on Thursday, March 10, 2022

If you have any information, call the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or click here. A cash reward is being offered for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The train fire was noticed this morning.
Abandoned Ringling Bros. circus train on fire in Nash County
Congressman Cawthorn calls Ukranian president a ‘thug’
Nash County deputies say 5.6 pounds of cocaine was found inside a car during a traffic stop.
DEPUTIES: 5.6 lbs of cocaine, $19k found in car during traffic stop
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Greenville City Council on Monday is expected to approve terminating a development agreement...
Plans for hotel at Greenville’s old Imperial Tobacco site appear dead

Latest News

Deputy David Manning
Sheriff’s office remembers deputy killed in line of duty 4 years ago
Prayer vigil for Ukraine held in Greenville tonight
MLB and MLBPA have reportedly tentatively reached a deal to end the lockout
MLB and MLBPA have reportedly tentatively reached a deal to end the lockout
Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival canceled due to threat of storms
Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival canceled due to threat of storms