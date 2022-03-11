Deputies looking for three dogs stolen from Pitt County home

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for three puppies they say were stolen from a home earlier this week.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says three female Merle Exotic Bullies were stolen from a home in the County Home Road/ Firetower Road area either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

If you have any information, call the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or click here. A cash reward is being offered for any tips that lead to an arrest.

