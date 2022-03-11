Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny start fades to gray this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunny skies will greet us this morning, but the clouds won’t be gone for long. Our next low pressure system will push the rain back into the East in the late afternoon, spreading the clouds overhead during the early afternoon. Temperatures should also manage to jump about 10 degrees from yesterday, and a second jump is expected to take highs into the upper 60s by Saturday. Expect a few scattered storms to develop after 4pm. Some of these storms could produce about a quarter to half inch of rainfall through the evening hours.

Saturday is to be a First Alert Weather Day for ENC and hefty storms are anticipated. Damaging winds are likely with these storms with hail and tornado also being threats. The bulk of the storms will roll through between 5am and noon. Isolated showers will still be possible after noon with winds staying gusty through the evening as well. Daytime winds will sustain a solid 20mph with gusts up to 40mph. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing stronger winds.

Our weather pattern will calm down significantly by Sunday. Cool temperatures will be here to mark the end of the weekend, however we’ll see the mercury rise back above average by Monday. Sunny weather will be in play to start the upcoming work week before another round of rain arrives over the second half of the week.

Friday

Sunny start with a cloudy finish. Rain arrives late. High of 61. Wind: S 10. Rain chance: 60%.

Saturday

Storms likely early then clearing and turning colder. High of 68 early then colder. Wind: SW/N 15 G 30. Rain chance: 100%

Sunday

Sunny and cool. Highs near 49. Wind: N 5-10

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 64. Wind: S 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 68. Wind: SW 10.

