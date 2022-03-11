Business owners share how they promote healthy lifestyles during National Nutrition Month

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

The concept is to teach people how to make informed food choices and develop healthful eating and physical activity habits.

A study from UNC Chapel Hill shows 12% of American adults are metabolically unhealthy.

Most recent CDC data shows 42% of adults in the US are obese and almost 20% for children and adolescents.

The Onslow County Health Department reports 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes each year.

“I wanted to bring something back to my neighborhood I grew up in. We didn’t have a lot of healthy things to eat, healthy choices, so when I had the opportunity I just jumped headfirst into it,” DeTony Greaves, Pure Fusion owner said when asked why he started his health bar in Jacksonville.

Brittany Preston owns Changing the Dialogue, a counseling company. The company holds a special “Girls with Goals” session with young girls to promote healthy eating habits and positive body image.

“Poor nutrition is directly linked to depression and anxiety,” Preston said. “So every time they walk out of the door here, I want them to have just a little more confidence in who they are. Everybody has goals on what they want to look like and how to get there. They also have to love every version of themselves on the way there.”

“At first I was really awkward and didn’t want to talk to anybody but after 5 minutes it was really fun and we all really opened up,” said Susan Cheely, one of the girls participating in the small group.

The Onslow County Health Department partnered with Pine Valley United Methodist Church to roll out its diabetes prevention program.

“If one is healthy and well in their mind, there is more possibility of them to be pursuing spiritual health as well,” said Rev. Joseph Park, pastor of the church.

The program allows participants to track their dietary progress virtually with a group of other participants to prevent or delay the onset of diabetes.

