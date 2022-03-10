Advertisement

Wildfire covers 1,000 acres on Outer Banks

Outer Banks wildfire
Outer Banks wildfire(Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - A wildfire has burned parts of the Outer Banks and covered the area in smoke.

The Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department said Tuesday morning that there was an active wildland fire at Dare County Bombing Range, a training location for military aircraft crews.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in North Carolina said Tuesday afternoon that the fire had slightly spread to the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, which is one of the only places in the world where endangered red wolves can be seen in the wild.

We have recieved multiple phone calls to the station regarding a strong smell of smoke. There is an active wildland fire...

Posted by Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

The fire covered 1,000 acres and was 60% contained as of Wednesday morning.

