Advertisement

South Carolina man caught in Nash County convicted for drug trafficking

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A federal jury convicted a South Carolina man Tuesday on armed drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Anthony Herring was convicted on charges of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with associated firearms violations including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Federal prosecutors say Herring was stopped by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone on I-95 southbound for speeding. Prosecutors say that according to court documents, Stone and deputies smelled marijuana coming from the SUV.

When they searched Herring’s SUV, prosecutors say deputies say they found more than an ounce of heroin and fentanyl, more than an ounce and a half of cocaine, marijuana, distribution paraphernalia, $2,200 in cash, and a loaded firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says deputies also found Herring’s young children in the back of the vehicle, speeding and peeing in bottles while their dad drove through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Prosecutors say Herring faces a guideline range of 30 years to life imprisonment when he is sentenced in June 2022.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Layton
Interim Plymouth town manager censured by international professional group
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure
Cooper with mask
GOP senators fail to override Cooper’s school mask veto
Man fatally shot in Goldsboro
The train fire was noticed this morning.
Abandoned Ringling Bros. circus train on fire in Nash County

Latest News

ECU hosts theatre arts day for high school students
ECU hosts theatre arts day for high school students
This was from the festival in 2020.
Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival canceled due to threat of storms
East Carolina University
ECU & PCC to get millions in ARP funds
Congressman Cawthorn calls Ukranian president a ‘thug’