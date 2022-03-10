Roomies busted after twin county crime spree

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two roommates have been charged by several law enforcement agencies after a crime spree in Edgecombe and Nash counties.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Stephen Hardison and his roommate Dennis Jalbert were busted for the crime spree. Hardison was charged with the following:

Felony fleeing to elude

Reckless driving to endanger

Misdemeanor larceny

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Two counts of felony larceny

Obtaining property by false pretenses

Breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Larceny after breaking and entering

Hardison was charged by the Tarboro Police Department, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rocky Mount Police Department. His secured bonds added up to $85,000.

Edgecombe County deputies say they took Hardison into custody on Jan. 27th after chasing him from Lowe’s Hardware Store in Tarboro. He was in a stolen vehicle. On Feb. 19th, $1,500 worth of tools were taken from a work truck on Green Pasture Road in Rocky Mount. The suspect was identified as Hardison.

On Feb. 24th, deputies say there was another reported breaking and entering, this time of a work van on NC 43 North in Rocky Mount. More than $2,000 worth of tools were taken from the vehicle. Hardison was identified as the suspect.

On Feb. 25th, deputies say they executed a search warrant at Hardison and Jalbert’s home on N. Cambridge Circle in Rocky Mount. Evidence from the previous crimes was found and Hardison and Jalbert were both charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny, and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Deputies say they arrested Jalbert at the two men’s home and days later, arrested Hardison too. Hardison was found with another stolen motor vehicle too.

