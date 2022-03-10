Advertisement

Plans for hotel at Greenville’s old Imperial Tobacco site appear dead

Greenville City Council on Monday is expected to approve terminating a development agreement...
Greenville City Council on Monday is expected to approve terminating a development agreement with Seacoast Communities, LLC.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like a planned hotel on the old Imperial Tobacco site in uptown Greenville is being canceled.

Greenville City Council on Monday is expected to approve terminating a development agreement with Seacoast Communities, LLC.

Back on February 13, 2020, council okayed the agreement with the company to develop a hotel and market-rate housing on the old site.

Work on the project never began, and the city says the developer “sought in good faith” to make good on the agreement, and twice received extensions.

But Greenville says the impacts of the pandemic on financial markets and the hospitality industry caused the project to fail.

If approved, Greenville will return $50,000 in earnest money to Seacoast which it has held since the agreement was first okayed.

The hotel was one of four that were planned for the uptown district.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Layton
Interim Plymouth town manager censured by international professional group
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure
Cooper with mask
GOP senators fail to override Cooper’s school mask veto
Man fatally shot in Goldsboro
Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged with driving with revoked license

Latest News

North Carolina COVID-19 positive case rate
COVID-19: State’s percent positive rate drops to eight-month low
At least four of the cars have been destroyed, which have been stored on a rail spur that’s in...
Abandoned Ringling Bros. circus train on fire in Nash County
Outer Banks wildfire
Wildfire covers 1,000 acres on Outer Banks
Nash County deputies say 5.6 pounds of cocaine was found inside a car during a traffic stop.
DEPUTIES: 5.6 lbs of cocaine, $19k found in car during traffic stop