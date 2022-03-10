Plans for hotel at Greenville’s old Imperial Tobacco site appear dead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like a planned hotel on the old Imperial Tobacco site in uptown Greenville is being canceled.

Greenville City Council on Monday is expected to approve terminating a development agreement with Seacoast Communities, LLC.

Back on February 13, 2020, council okayed the agreement with the company to develop a hotel and market-rate housing on the old site.

Work on the project never began, and the city says the developer “sought in good faith” to make good on the agreement, and twice received extensions.

But Greenville says the impacts of the pandemic on financial markets and the hospitality industry caused the project to fail.

If approved, Greenville will return $50,000 in earnest money to Seacoast which it has held since the agreement was first okayed.

The hotel was one of four that were planned for the uptown district.

