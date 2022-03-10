Pitt County resident & economist react to inflation spike

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As inflation continues, price increases are forcing people to spend more than in previous years.

Almost everybody has had to spend more money recently whether that’s going to buy groceries or trying to fill up on gas.

Spending more to buy groceries or to fill up gas tanks has forced people to find different ways to save money.

Arlean Purvis, a Greenville resident, has changed the way she looks at grocery shopping by downloading an application to help her find coupons.

“It’s just ways to get money back that you’re spending extra that you didn’t have to spend before,” Purvis says.

Purvis has recently seen the price of her groceries double.

“I can spend $150 and, you know, we had good food, but now I’m spending $200, $300 for the same amount of food, or less,” Purvis says.

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices have risen by 6%.

“Target inflation rate from the Federal Reserve is 2%,” Jim Kleckley, a Greenville economist said.

Kleckley added that the rise in inflation is directly impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Inflation will start falling and, in some ways, it’s probably going to depend on how long this war in Ukraine [is],” Kleckley said.

To combat the rise in inflation, Purvis thinks the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should step in and help.

“I think everybody should get some food stamps at least for right now, to help out. Even if it’s just a hundred, hundred fifty, two hundred, anything would help,” Purvis said.

Kleckley believes the Federal Reserve already has a plan to drive prices down by dealing with interest rates.

“Increasing the interest rates slows down demand, so with fewer of us in the market to buy things, technically will lower the price,” Kleckley said.

Kleckley added that while prices are bad right now, this level of inflation is something the public has seen before. However, he believes prices will get as bad as they were in 2008.

Kleckley also said that while a lot of businesses have started to pay their employees more, inflation rates have combatted employees’ pay increases.

