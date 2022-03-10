Jacksonville police searching for hotel armed robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place Monday at the Rodeway Inn & Suites.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect is described as a man in his early 20s to mid-30s, standing about five feet, eleven inches to six feet tall. He may have a limp/altered walk and also may have a scar on the right side of his face.

Police say the man was wearing a black hoodie, a white t-shirt and jeans with holes in them, and black and red hand-painted Nike shoes during the armed robbery at the hotel at 2149 N. Marine Boulevard.

Anyone who knows who the man is is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at (910) 938-6414, contact kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-6414.

