Jacksonville city manager discusses his retirement

By Deric Rush
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dr. Richard Woodruff announced he is retiring from his position as Jacksonville city manager at the city’s council meeting on Tuesday.

“When I came here, I was 6′4′' and weighed 240 pounds, and this is all of me that is left,” Woodruff joked. “There comes a point in life when you simply need to move on.”

Woodruff’s colleagues in City Hall spoke highly of Woodruff as they reflected on his time as city manager.

“Being city manager the way Dr. Woodruff has been the city manager is not a nine to five job. He goes well beyond the duties,” John Carter, City of Jacksonville attorney said.

Woodruff helped first response search crews look for a missing child in the Holiday City Mobile Home Park in January. He also hand-painted the walls inside the old train station that is now the new Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development building.

“He brought the concept of the Freedom Fountain. Of course, we’d already lost the other with the building of the jail downtown, but the Freedom Fountain was his baby, if you will,” Carter said.

The Freedom Fountain has been at the top of New Bridge Street for 10 of Woodruff’s 12 years as city manager.

Woodruff was also responsible for economic improvements and starting the “Green Clean” project, which took down more than 150 homes and some businesses in bad conditions throughout the city.

When asked what’s next for him, Woodruff said “We will determine the next chapter as that comes up.”

Woodruff says he will remain city manager until the city is done planning the budget for the next fiscal year, which Tuesday he said would be May 23rd.

Mayor Sammy Phillips and the Jacksonville City Council will go into a closed session to discuss who will be the new city manager on Tuesday, March 22nd.

