FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms expected Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve been stuck in a cloudy/damp pattern over the past few days and the end of that pattern is almost upon us. While we’d like to see the rain make a calm exit, Mother Nature seems to have other plans. A strong front will push thunderstorms in, moving east of I-95 around 6:00 a.m. and pulling away from HWY-12 around 12:00 p.m. Straight line winds will be the main threat as gusts reach up to 50-70 mph. Hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out either.

The threat of severe weather will last for the first half of the day. Once the front clears the coast, our chance of severe weather will depart along with it. However, dry weather likely won’t take hold until Sunday as light spot showers follow on the backside of the front.

A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect early Saturday morning as strong/severe storms move in. (WITN Weather)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.