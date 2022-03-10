Advertisement

Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival canceled due to threat of storms

This was from the festival in 2020.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Emerald Isle and Emerald Isle Business Association have canceled the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival due to forecasted stormy weather.

The town says organizers are exploring other options to hold the festival at a later date.

The festival was scheduled for Saturday, March 12th, and Emerald Isle says the cancellation also includes the festival rides on Friday evening.

Emerald Isle says the St. Patrick’s Festival is usually a rain or shine event, but conversations with the National Weather Service and vendors made it clear the bad weather would make the festival Saturday impossible.

The NWS projected a 90% or higher chance of rain, possible thunderstorms, and wind gusts of more than 45 mph through 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Festival organizers will work hard to bring this highly anticipated event back to life in the future. The safety of those involved and attending the festival is always a top priority...” the Town of Emerald Isle said.

