ECU softball updates schedule for Purple-Gold Invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Weather also changing the plans for ECU softball’s Purple-Gold Invitational here is the latest revised schedule from ECU Pirates Athletics.

2022 Purple-Gold Invitational

Friday, March 11

10 a.m. – Bryant vs. Rider

12:30 p.m. – Rider vs. East Carolina

3 p.m. – Bryant vs. East Carolina

Saturday, March 12

11 a.m. – Morehead State vs. East Carolina

1:30 p.m. – Rider vs. Bryant

4 p.m. – Morehead State vs. Bryant

Sunday, March 13

10 a.m. – Bryant vs. Morehead State

12:30 p.m. – Rider vs. Morehead State

3 p.m. – Rider vs. East Carolina

