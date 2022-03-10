ECU softball updates schedule for Purple-Gold Invitational
ECU will play Friday at 12:30 and 3 PM
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Weather also changing the plans for ECU softball’s Purple-Gold Invitational here is the latest revised schedule from ECU Pirates Athletics.
2022 Purple-Gold Invitational
Friday, March 11
10 a.m. – Bryant vs. Rider
12:30 p.m. – Rider vs. East Carolina
3 p.m. – Bryant vs. East Carolina
Saturday, March 12
11 a.m. – Morehead State vs. East Carolina
1:30 p.m. – Rider vs. Bryant
4 p.m. – Morehead State vs. Bryant
Sunday, March 13
10 a.m. – Bryant vs. Morehead State
12:30 p.m. – Rider vs. Morehead State
3 p.m. – Rider vs. East Carolina
