Advertisement

ECU softball updates schedule for Purple-Gold Invitational

ECU will play Friday at 12:30 and 3 PM
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Weather also changing the plans for ECU softball’s Purple-Gold Invitational here is the latest revised schedule from ECU Pirates Athletics.

2022 Purple-Gold Invitational

Friday, March 11

10 a.m. – Bryant vs. Rider

12:30 p.m. – Rider vs. East Carolina

3 p.m. – Bryant vs. East Carolina

Saturday, March 12

11 a.m. – Morehead State vs. East Carolina

1:30 p.m. – Rider vs. Bryant

4 p.m. – Morehead State vs. Bryant 

Sunday, March 13

10 a.m. – Bryant vs. Morehead State

12:30 p.m. – Rider vs. Morehead State

3 p.m. – Rider vs. East Carolina

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Layton
Interim Plymouth town manager censured by international professional group
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure
Cooper with mask
GOP senators fail to override Cooper’s school mask veto
Man fatally shot in Goldsboro
The train fire was noticed this morning.
Abandoned Ringling Bros. circus train on fire in Nash County

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB and MLBPA have reportedly tentatively reached a deal to end the lockout
ECU men’s basketball
ECU men’s basketball falls to Cincinnati in opener of the AAC Tournament
ECU baseball moves up series opener against Saint Mary’s
ECU baseball has five game winning streak snapped, falls at Virginia Tech
ECU baseball has five game winning streak snapped, falls at Virginia Tech