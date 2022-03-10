ECU & PCC to get millions in ARP funds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University and Pitt Community College are set to receive millions in American Rescue Plan funds.

The White House announced that ECU got $53,154,932 and PCC got $19,545,794, two major investments in Pitt County. The money is a portion of the largest one-time infusion of funding for colleges and universities in the nation.

The announcement said that North Carolina as a whole received more than $1.3 billion for 144 colleges and universities, including $432 million for community colleges.

The North Carolina House says the American Council on Education found that the funding will give financial aid to students at risk of dropping out, keep prices for students at pre-pandemic levels, keep employees who may have been at risk of unemployment, and more.

“East Carolina University and Pitt Community College are major drivers of our regional economy,” District 9 Representative Brian Farkas (D-Pitt County) said. “While this money will benefit the schools and their students, it will also help power our local economy and help set up our area for long-term success.”

The full list of recipients can be found here.

