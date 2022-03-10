ECU men’s basketball falls to Cincinnati in opener of the AAC Tournament

FORT WORTH, TX (WITN) - ECU built up two score leads multiple times in the game but a late run by Cincinnati knocks the Pirates out of the AAC Tournament 74-63. It appears to end ECU’s season at 15-15.

Tristen Newton had a huge game for ECU 26 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Tristen hit the 1,000 career point mark in the game. Tristen was named 2nd team All-AAC this week. Newton hit a three with 3:44 remaining to give the Pirates a 63-62 lead. But, Cincinnati did the rest of the scoring completing a season sweep of the Pirates.

David Dejulius leading the way for the Bearcats with 22 points. His jumper with just under 2 minutes to play helped Cincinnati close out the win.

Vance Jackson also had 16 points for ECU in the loss.

Cincinnati will face top seed Houston in the next round.

