ECU hosts theatre arts day for high school students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of high school students got a behind-the-scenes look at how professional theater productions come to life.

Nearly 50 theatre arts students from four Pitt County high schools attended the annual Day of Theatre at East Carolina University Thursday. The students had the opportunity to work with ECU faculty and theatre arts alumni and they learned performance skills like stage combat and improvisation.

Students also got a look backstage, learning about costumes, sets, and prop designs.

“The set design rooms are awesome,” Anna Rushing, a Pitt County high school theatre student said. “Obviously we don’t really have anything like that at the high school level, but they’re really cool and improv is always fun.”

Many of the students say they’re looking forward to participating in college productions after graduation.

