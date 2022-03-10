Advertisement

Drought Update: Moderate drought spreading across coastal NC

What was abnormally dry conditions has become a moderate drought for nearly all coastal counties
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The dry weather we have been experiencing is proving to be more than just an abnormality in the jet stream. Over the past 28 days, we’ve seen 0.73″ of rain, down 2.7″ from normal. This marks the driest year ever over that time period. Coastal communities from Currituck county down to Brunswick county and most areas in between are under a moderate drought. Areas in northeastern Halifax, Northampton, Hertford, northwestern Gates and northwestern Bertie counties are still normal while the remainder of eastern North Carolina is now abnormally dry.

Rain is in the forecast, and while it won’t solve the problem, it should help stem the spread of drought. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late Friday night into Saturday morning, resulting in about 0.5″ to 0.75″ of rain. Beyond our short term forecast, long range models point to a wetter than average summer.

An updated look at the drought monitor across Eastern NC as of 3-10-22.
An updated look at the drought monitor across Eastern NC as of 3-10-22.(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Layton
Interim Plymouth town manager censured by international professional group
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure
Cooper with mask
GOP senators fail to override Cooper’s school mask veto
Man fatally shot in Goldsboro
The train fire was noticed this morning.
Abandoned Ringling Bros. circus train on fire in Nash County

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect early Saturday morning as strong/sever storms move...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms expected Saturday morning
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 9
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Pick the safer place to be during a tornado
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 8
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which cloud type is made of ice?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 7
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: States which don’t use Daylight Saving Time