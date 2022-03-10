Drought Update: Moderate drought spreading across coastal NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The dry weather we have been experiencing is proving to be more than just an abnormality in the jet stream. Over the past 28 days, we’ve seen 0.73″ of rain, down 2.7″ from normal. This marks the driest year ever over that time period. Coastal communities from Currituck county down to Brunswick county and most areas in between are under a moderate drought. Areas in northeastern Halifax, Northampton, Hertford, northwestern Gates and northwestern Bertie counties are still normal while the remainder of eastern North Carolina is now abnormally dry.

Rain is in the forecast, and while it won’t solve the problem, it should help stem the spread of drought. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late Friday night into Saturday morning, resulting in about 0.5″ to 0.75″ of rain. Beyond our short term forecast, long range models point to a wetter than average summer.

An updated look at the drought monitor across Eastern NC as of 3-10-22. (WITN Weather)

