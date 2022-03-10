DEPUTIES: 5.6 lbs of cocaine, $19k found in car during traffic stop

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a driver they ran away from his car during a traffic stop, leaving pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash behind.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office pulled over the driver of a Chevy Tahoe for speeding on I-95 on Monday. Deputies say the driver was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, officials say the driver ran from the car towards Gold Rock. The driver was not able to be located, despite an extensive search of all the businesses in the area.

Deputies say the driver left behind 5.6 pounds of cocaine valued at $254,000 and $19,000 in cash.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office immediately.

