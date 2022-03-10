COVID-19: State’s percent positive rate drops to eight-month low

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina dropped to its lowest level since last summer.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that the percent positive rate stood at 3%. Back on July 8th is when it last dipped to that level.

In comparison, the highest percent positive rate was 34% on January 17th.

DHHS also reported hospitalizations fell to 1,012. The last time the number of people in the hospital with the virus was that low was on July 25th when it stood at 956.

New cases were down slightly to 1,783 across the state, according to DHHS.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.