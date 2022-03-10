Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers continue today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Light rain will continue to flow into the East through today. Most of the moisture will come in out of the southwest, with rainfall totals reaching between a quarter to half inch. The cause of the rain, a weak warm front, will help boost our temperatures up a few degrees tomorrow, but today’s highs will likely stay in the mid 50s. A northeasterly breeze will stay light, averaging about 5 to 10 mph.

The influx of warmer air behind today’s showers will take temperatures up into the mid 60s to wrap up the work week. Skies will be partly cloudy, getting thicker through the day. Heavier showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday and the rain could start prior to sunrise. The incoming thunderstorm threat is the reason Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado will be possible as the line of storms moves in.

Our weather pattern will calm down significantly by Sunday. Cool temperatures will be here to mark the end of the weekend, however we’ll see the mercury rise back above average by Monday. Sunny weather will be in play to start the upcoming work week before another round of rain arrives over the second half of the week.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers possible, especially toward the coast. High of 54. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 40%.

Friday

Partly cloudy and mild. High of 67. Wind: S 10.

Saturday

Rain likely early then clearing and turning colder. High of 68 early then colder. Wind: SW/N 15 G 30. Rain chance: 70%

Sunday

Sunny and cool. Highs near 52. Wind: N 5-10

