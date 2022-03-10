Abandoned Ringling Bros. circus train on fire in Nash County

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WITN) - Abandoned train cars that are on fire in Nash County once belonged to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Baily Circus.

Several fire departments are on scene this morning on South Old Franklin Road just outside of Spring Hope.

At least four of the cars have been destroyed, which have been stored on a rail spur that’s in the woods.

Nash County deputies say nine of the cars were once used by the circus and that the state Department of Transportation now owns them.

Ringling Bros. held their final show in May 2017.

The DOT tells WITN they bought the train cars in 2017 to refurbish them to use in the state’s passenger train fleet. But the DOT says since buying the nine cars, it won federal grants to purchase new rail cars.

The state decided to then auction off the old circus cars and they were sent to the Nash County site for storage.

Deputies say they don’t know if the fire is intentional or accidental and that a train locomotive is being sent to move the train cars to a more accessible location so firefighters can extinguish the fire.

