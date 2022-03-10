Advertisement

Abandoned Ringling Bros. circus train on fire in Nash County

At least four of the cars have been destroyed, which have been stored on a rail spur that’s in...
At least four of the cars have been destroyed, which have been stored on a rail spur that’s in the woods.(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WITN) - Abandoned train cars that are on fire in Nash County once belonged to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Baily Circus.

Several fire departments are on scene this morning on South Old Franklin Road just outside of Spring Hope.

At least four of the cars have been destroyed, which have been stored on a rail spur that’s in the woods.

Nash County deputies say nine of the cars were once used by the circus and that the state Department of Transportation now owns them.

Ringling Bros. held their final show in May 2017.

The DOT tells WITN they bought the train cars in 2017 to refurbish them to use in the state’s passenger train fleet. But the DOT says since buying the nine cars, it won federal grants to purchase new rail cars.

The state decided to then auction off the old circus cars and they were sent to the Nash County site for storage.

This old circus train is on fire in Nash County.
This old circus train is on fire in Nash County.(Nash County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say they don’t know if the fire is intentional or accidental and that a train locomotive is being sent to move the train cars to a more accessible location so firefighters can extinguish the fire.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Layton
Interim Plymouth town manager censured by international professional group
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure
Cooper with mask
GOP senators fail to override Cooper’s school mask veto
Man fatally shot in Goldsboro
Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged with driving with revoked license

Latest News

Greenville City Council on Monday is expected to approve terminating a development agreement...
Plans for hotel at Greenville’s old Imperial Tobacco site appears dead
North Carolina COVID-19 positive case rate
COVID-19: State’s percent positive rate drops to eight-month low
Outer Banks wildfire
Wildfire covers 1,000 acres on Outer Banks
Nash County deputies say 5.6 pounds of cocaine was found inside a car during a traffic stop.
DEPUTIES: 5.6 lbs of cocaine, $19k found in car during traffic stop