Advertisement

Women healthcare workers reflect on working through the pandemic for International Women’s Day

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - All around the world Tuesday, people honored the achievements of women. One monumental achievement has been working through the pandemic, as the World Health Organization says women make up the majority of the health sector workforce.

Some women healthcare workers are daunted by the past few years and the experience of working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen a lot of things that nobody expected to see in their lifetime,” CarolinaEast Guest Experience Ambassador Kathie Frey said.

Facing a virus that has killed hundreds of thousands has taken a toll. So, what is keeping healthcare workers going?

For Morgan Cole, a CarolinaEast nurse, it is her kids and mom.

In reference to her mom, Cole says, “She’s always positive and a ray of light, so she’s always reminding me, ‘be that ray of light for your patients, don’t forget why you decided to do nursing.’”

And for Frey, what keeps her going is the memory of hers: “Actually, my mother died when I was very young from cancer.”

While Frey’s mom is no longer with her, she brings her spirit to work every day.

“She laughed, even when she was losing her hair, every fight she underwent, every operation, she would just be so joyous about just getting another day,” Frey recalled.

On days when workers are feeling down, a quick visit with Financial Patient Counselor Porsha Chapman can turn the day around.

“We like to just encourage one another and take off our serious face and put on a smile and have some jokes,” Chapman said.

Beyond their cubicles, they have each other and the messages patients leave.

“It’s just a friendly reminder to just hang in there, relax, you got this, keep doing what you’re doing,” Chapman said.

As for the young women who will one day walk a similar path, Cole advised, “Decide what you’re passionate about in life and follow that and don’t give up no matter what obstacles come your way. Just go for your dreams and dream big.”

According to the WHO, women make up over 75% of the health sector workforce.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melvin Boyce
Police say husband killed wife in Williamston tire store parking lot
Two suspects in cuffs on scene of Greenville shooting
At least three people arrested after shooting at Greenville apartment complex; no one hit
Debra Conway
Former Pamlico County sewer district bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Rosaicela Baty
DEPUTIES: Illinois woman caught with 2.2 pounds of heroin in Onslow County

Latest News

WITN Pollen Forecast
Cars covered in pollen as allergy season approaches ENC
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina
Woman receives COVID vaccine
Two years after North Carolina’s first COVID-19 case, Eastern Carolinians reflect
Pregnancy-related deaths rise in first year of pandemic, local provider responds