Women healthcare workers reflect on working through the pandemic for International Women’s Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - All around the world Tuesday, people honored the achievements of women. One monumental achievement has been working through the pandemic, as the World Health Organization says women make up the majority of the health sector workforce.

Some women healthcare workers are daunted by the past few years and the experience of working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen a lot of things that nobody expected to see in their lifetime,” CarolinaEast Guest Experience Ambassador Kathie Frey said.

Facing a virus that has killed hundreds of thousands has taken a toll. So, what is keeping healthcare workers going?

For Morgan Cole, a CarolinaEast nurse, it is her kids and mom.

In reference to her mom, Cole says, “She’s always positive and a ray of light, so she’s always reminding me, ‘be that ray of light for your patients, don’t forget why you decided to do nursing.’”

And for Frey, what keeps her going is the memory of hers: “Actually, my mother died when I was very young from cancer.”

While Frey’s mom is no longer with her, she brings her spirit to work every day.

“She laughed, even when she was losing her hair, every fight she underwent, every operation, she would just be so joyous about just getting another day,” Frey recalled.

On days when workers are feeling down, a quick visit with Financial Patient Counselor Porsha Chapman can turn the day around.

“We like to just encourage one another and take off our serious face and put on a smile and have some jokes,” Chapman said.

Beyond their cubicles, they have each other and the messages patients leave.

“It’s just a friendly reminder to just hang in there, relax, you got this, keep doing what you’re doing,” Chapman said.

As for the young women who will one day walk a similar path, Cole advised, “Decide what you’re passionate about in life and follow that and don’t give up no matter what obstacles come your way. Just go for your dreams and dream big.”

According to the WHO, women make up over 75% of the health sector workforce.

