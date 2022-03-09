WHO AM I? Man wanted for stealing rollback truck in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are hoping you can help them catch a truck thief.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a 2021 International Rollback was stolen around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning from Washington Post Road.

The truck, owned by C.J. & Son’s Towing Service, was found within two miles of where it was stolen thanks to the public’s help this morning.

Rollback theft (Craven County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are still trying to identify the man who took the rollback. Anyone who knows who the man is should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or 252-633-2357

